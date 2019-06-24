24 graduants bag first class as UNIABUJA holds 23rd convocation

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA – THE University of Abuja has said it will award first class certificates to 24 graduants at its 23rd convocation ceremony billed for June 15, 2019.

Its Vice Chancellor,Professor Micheal Adikwu,who disclosed this,Friday,at a pre-convocation briefing in Abuja,said a total of 5288 undergraduates and post graduate students will be receiving their certificates upon graduation.

The Vice Chancellor revealed that 4946 of the graduants will be awarded Bachelor degrees while a total of 342 will be issued post graduate degrees.

According to him , 24 graduants will have first class, 982 second class upper, 2498 second class lower , 1085 third class and 137 with pass degrees.

He said 68 Doctorate Degree holders ,233 Masters Degrees and 41 PG.Diploma were also among.

He said the various certificates for the graduants were ready and would be issued on the convocation day.

“We are very ready to issue certificates immediately as students are graduating they are also getting their certificates,that is what we have been doing since five years and after I am done in few days ,this norm should be continued”.

” As you can see we have one first class law student among our graduating students, in 2018 we had 16 first class and now we have 24″, Prof Adikwu added

Speaking on first class graduates , Prof Adikwu said the university was able to achieve the fear due to its desire to increase students performance as they graduate.

The University of Abuja VC, made known that the university set up a committee five years ago to critically look at factors affecting students performance and specifically not allowing them to attain first class.

The Vice Chancellor disclosed that the university will present plaque as special recognition for the first class graduants.

Prof. Adikwu added that the school also set up a committee primarily to end “sorting” in the university.

He said the university stopped lecturers from selling books or handouts to students and were mandated to present all books written by lecturers to the university for right channel of sales through the university authorised bookshops to students.

He disclosed that the university will give Honorary Doctorate Degree of Doctor of Business Administration to Architect Amaechi Chiedu Ndili and Doctor of letters to Barrister Salamatu Hussaini CEO of Alkahli foundation.