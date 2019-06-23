23-year-old man clubs septuagenarian to death in Benue

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

A 23-year-old man, Olofu Ejeh of Ogilebe village, Adoka in Otukpo local government area of Benue state has been charged for allegedly clubbing a 70-year-old woman to death.

The accused in company of others were alleged to have murdered the septuagenarian after labelling her a witch.

Prosecuting Police Officer, Sergeant Friday Kanshio had told the court that from the First Information Report, FIR, with the Police, one Edoh Agboh in company of his sister Janet Sule had on June 1 filed a report with the Police in Otukpo over the matter.

“They alleged that the accused had conspired with several others and attacked their mother with sticks and stones which led to her sudden death.

“During Police investigation, Issac Sunday and Odey Sule were arrested and arraigned at Upper Area Court II Makurdi while Olofu Ejeh who was at large initially was however later arrested.”

Ruling on the matter, the Chief Magistrate, Mr. Issac Ajim ordered that the accused be remanded at the Federal Prison Makurdi and transferred the case to Upper Area Court II Makurdi.

He adjourned the case to 16 July for further mention.

