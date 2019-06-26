2023 presidency: Politicians like Orji Kalu’re Igbo’s problem — Ohanaeze

By Chioma Gabriel

Spokesman of apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chuks Ibegbu, has lambasted former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, for blaming Igbo for their political woes in the present dispensation.

Ibegbu wondered why Orji Kalu and his types believe or want to force Ndigbo to toe their line of thought and why Ndigbo must be slavish before they get what rightfully belongs to them.

Ibegbu noted that “the problem of Ndigbo is people like Kalu, who ride on Igbo platform to be relevant in the country and later castigate their own people.”

He wondered “why some misled and sycophantic Igbo politicians, in a bid to massage the ego of their masters, would reel out phlegm against their own people just for mere porridge.”

According to Ohanaeze Ndigbo, “no Northern, Western or Niger Delta politician worth his salt will openly castigate their own people the way our slavish political elites do. Yet even their masters in the North still do not take them seriously, knowing that if they could betray and malign their own people, they will also do so to them at any time.

“Even then, those of them who falsely claim that the North is more politically sagacious than the rest of the country may wish to tell Nigerians the benefit of the political sagacity of the North when it is ravaged by poverty, constant bloodshed and woes.

“Where then lies this so-called sagacity? What use is it to the North when Boko Haram, bandits and almajiris are everywhere? The sagacity they claim serves only the interest of the ruling class and not the talakawas and dredge of the North.

“Orji Kalu, Rotimi Amaechi and now, Rochas Okorocha worship their masters up North like small gods and want us all to join their iberiberism.”

Advocates prayers

On the bloodshed in the North and insecurity, Ibegbu advised the North to seek the face of God and atone in all churches and mosques for the bloodshed unduly between 1966 to 1970.

His words: “Human blood is precious, but we joke with it here in Nigeria. Look, those that waste innocent blood pays for it no matter how long it takes. Some people may dismiss it but it is a fact.

“Do you think General Gowon does not know what he was doing by his Gowon Prays Ministry? Do you think he does not know what he did when he asked for forgiveness at Asaba and Abakiliki and wept openly?

“Well, those that wasted innocent blood in the 60s should pray and fast for 30 days and God will heal the North and forgive them. This fact must not be dismissed. Major Mustapha, my friend, knows what I’m talking about and that was why he went to Pastor Muoka of Chosen at Mgbidi for his prayers to heal the North.

“Let Nigerians also pray and seek the face of God or continue to be in the soup. The injustice in the land is too much. The elites and politicians are draining and misgoverning the people.”