2023 presidency must shift to South – SSCOF President

By Etop Ekanem

President of South South Consultative Forum, SSCOF, Mr Moses Mugidi, has said come 2023 the President of Nigeria should come from the South.

Reacting to the statement credited to Alhaji Shettima Yerima, President of Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, where he said the North would hold on to power come 2023, Mugidi described the statement as an affront and insult to the South.

According to Mugidi, “power comes from God and He gives it to whoever He pleases. Gone are the days of ignorance and not these days when the South understands the potency of its economic power, which is the engine room of the country.”

He called on the North to strive in its capacity within the confines of the laws to encourage investments towards growing the North instead of trying to hold tenaciously to power by all means.

According to him, “North with its vast land can be a model for mechanised farming, thereby making the region a home for agricultural produce rather than concentrate its energy, finance and human resources into politics alone.”

He called on Yerima to desist from saying that the North should not hand over power to the South, stressing that in as much as the North believes in political powers, it is much more better to have economic power.

“This is why the place of the South South, South West and South East cannot be dismissed either politically or economically with just a wave of the hand in our current political dispensation,” he said.