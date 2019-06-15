2023: Oyefusi urges Buhari to sign amended electoral act

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Former Senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Princess Abiodun Oyefusi, has urged President Muhamnadu Buhari, to sign into law the bill amending the Electoral Act passed by the National Assembly.

Oyefusi added that said the signing of the bill, just like the bill that made June 12 Democracy Day, would help address the imperfections of the electoral system and curb malpractices in 2023.

The former PDP candidate, a daughter of the late Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Salaudeen Oyefusi, who made the appeal in a statement in Lagos, stressed thag signing the bill would further deepen democracy in the country.

She added that the 2014 National Conference organised by former President Goodluck Jonathan would deepen democracy, urging Buhari to adopt and implement the report for progress.

According to her, the implementation of the report would also help address the various challenges confronting the country.

While congratulating the legislatures of the 9th National Assembly on their inauguration, she said: “I also implore the newly inaugurated lawmakers to discharge their duties in accordance with the law for the benefit of the masses and not selfish or partisan interests.”

Oyefusi, however, called for the devolution of power from a central government to sub-national units noting democracy without true federalism would always engender corruption and bad governance.

She therefore urged Buhari and the National Assembly to work together put in place a system of government in which constitutional powers are shared by all the federating units in the political entity on equal basis.