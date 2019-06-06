2019 presidential poll: Legal moves to disqualify Buhari shift to A-Court

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA—The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal has been asked to invoke its original jurisdiction to determine whether President Muhammadu Buhari supplied false information about his educational qualification and certificates, in the Form CF001 he submitted to Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, before the 2019 general elections.

The appellate court is in an appeal marked CA/A/436/2019, further urged to determine whether the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, is competent to file processes to defend the allegation that President Buhari lied on oath about his qualifications.

The appeal was lodged by three litigants, Kalu Agu, Labaran Ismail and Hassy El-Kuris, who identified themselves as electorate and tax payers.

The trio are challenging the dismissal of a suit they filed against President Buhari, prior to the February 23 presidential election.

Trial Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court in Abuja had in a judgment on May 2, dismissed the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1310/2018, on the premise that it was statute- barred.

Cited as defendants in the matter were President Buhari, the All Progressives Congress, APC, and INEC.

They had, among other things, prayed the high court to determine “whether having regard to the information in the Affidavit contained in the 1st Defendant’s INEC FORM CF001 regarding his educational qualifications/certificates, the Defendant has submitted false information to the 3rd Defendant.

“Whether from the facts and exhibits contained in the affidavit in support of this Originating Summons, and having regard to section 31(5) and (6) of the Electoral Act, 2010 ( as amended), the 1st Defendant is disqualified from running for the office of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the 2019 general elections.

“Whether the 1st Defendant having submitted false information to the 3rd Defendant, the 2nd Defendant can validly present the 1st Defendant as its Candidate for the office of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for the 2019 general elections.”