2019 POLLS: INEC offers automatic employment to ad-hoc NYSC members

…As EU donates 75 kits with laptops, phones to outstanding corps members

By Victoria Ojeme

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has promised automatic employment to corps members who performed exceptionally well as ad- hoc staff during the 2019 general election.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, made the promise, yesterday, in Abuja at the presentation of 75 kits with laptops and phones by the European Union, EU, to outstanding corps members who participated in the 2019 elections.

The EU donated the kits to outstanding 75 corps members for their excellent performance as INEC ad-hoc staff during the 2019 elections.

They were selected as recipients following a public announcement on March 27.

Yakubu who stressed the important role corps members played during the conduct of elections in the country said that there can be no successful elections in Nigeria without the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC.

He said, “There are many of you who did very well during the elections. We will identify you and reward those who performed excellently well in the election with automatic employment.

Also read:

“By doing so, we hope that those of you who have done excellently well will form a group of conscientious election duty staff going on to the next general elections,” he said.

He thanked the EU and the Director-General of NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim and the youth corps members, stressing “There cannot be any election in Nigeria without the NYSC.

“I have said this before and I will say it again that the youth corps members are the most dedicated, the most educated, most patriotic, the most willing, the ablest, the most greatly available, and the most committed election duty personnel,” Yakubu said.

The INEC chairman said that the automatic employment being granted by the commission would also be extended to corps members who would perform exceptionally well during the conduct of the Kogi and Bayelsa Governorship elections holding in November 2019.

Yakubu said that the commission plan to utilise the services of corps members for the entire elections.