2019 Election: Tribunal dismisses PDP, ATIKU’s application to inspect INEC server

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on Monday dismissed an application filed by Atiku Abubakar and the PDP to inspect INEC server allegedly used in collating the Feb. 23 general election.

Justice Mohammed Garba, Chairman of the panel held that granting such application at this interlocutory stage would preempt the substantive petition.

The five-man panel unanimously refused the application of the PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku, because issues Have been joined by parties on the existence or otherwise of the server.


