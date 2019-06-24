2019 BET Awards: Burna Boy wins Best International Act

Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy has been announced as the winner of the Best International Act award at the just concluded 2019 BET Awards.

The first brand ambassador for National Premium Lager Brand, Star, Burna Boy was nominated alongside Teni Makanaki, Mr Eazi and other international acts in the category.

The award was received by Burna Boy’s mum and manager, Bose Ogulu, who in her acceptance speech, said the message from Burna to every black person is to “remember you were Africans before you became anything else”.

With all the success Burna Boy has recently recorded and his strides with Star Lager Beer, a clearly excited Burna Boy has been seen in his instastory celebrating the win.