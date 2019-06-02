2 sisters die in sleep, as wall collapses on them during downpour

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—ESTHER Godspower, the mother of two girls, Faith and Marvellous, fainted after the wall of their room collapsed on the girls, killing them in their sleep, in Ondo town, Ondo State, during a downpour.

Faith was aged seven, while Marvellous was four.

The incident, according to an eyewitness, occurred at 23, Ayesanmi Street, Odojomu Ondo, at about 3:30p.m.

The timely intervention of medical personnel, who resuscitated the mother, prevented the casualties from increasing to three.

She is at present on admission at the state Specialist Hospital in Ondo town.

Vanguard gathered that the girls’ parents, Joseph and Esther Godspower, and the children were living upstairs in a room.

The father, a driver who plies Ondo/Ore Road, said he was informed of the tragedy while he was at Ore.

Joseph said the moment the rain started, he made attempt to rush back home to ensure that the children were safe, especially from the perennial flooding that they have been experiencing in the town.

According to him, “but I was held up in the traffic at Awolope Junction for about four hours, which prevented me from taking the children out before the house was flooded.”

Buried

Residents of the community, who spoke with newsmen, said the victims were sleeping on the same bed when the wall collapsed on them, while their mother and the other child, according to them, were downstairs when the incident occurred.

It was gathered that the girls have been buried at the back of the house, where they met their untimely death.

Police detectives from the Enuowa Police Station later visited the scene of the incident, even as the Police image-maker, Femi Joseph, confirmed the death of the sisters, describing it as unfortunate.