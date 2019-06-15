15 years after: Court cedes Araromi-Obu plantation to Ikaleland

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—-THE 15 year dispute over the land where the Araromi Obu Rubber plantation is located has been resolved in favour of the Ikale in Ondo State.

An Akure High Court resolved the dispute in favour of the people comprising Okitipupa and Irele council areas in Ondo South Senatorial District.

The Court, presided by Justice Olanrewaju Akeredolu, granted the customary ownership of the expanse of land where the plantation is located and many other lands in dispute to the Ikale.

This was coming 15 years after the case was instituted by the monarch of Araromi-Obu, Oba Aderemi Adelola against his counterpart in Ikoya; Oba Faduyile. Another defendant was the Lisa of Ikoya Chief Aderoloye Netufo.

The disputed land ceded to the Ikale by court’s pronouncement included Araromi-Obu, Ajebamidele, Aiyesan, Tenola, Koseru, Oniparaga, Kajola, Imorun, Laleipa, Aiyetimbo, Ajebambo, Adewinle, Akinseye, Okefara, Omowole, Agoidogun, Obadoore, Ogunlepa, Onipetesi, Mile 49, Labon, Temidire, Sakoto1 and 11, Basola 1 and 11, Ago Alaiye, Ayetoro 1 and II, and Onitea.

Others included Enujowo, Agirifon 1 and II, Igo, Sidigi, Komowa, Oke-Ojakoparun, Lokuta Libara, Araromi Oil Palm Estate Camp, Fesojoye 1, Oduduwa village, Mogaji Village, Chief Marcel’s village, Ajibodu and Bolorunduro 1 and II.

Justice Akeredolu, in her verdict, held that the defendants have by traditional history been able to prove that the disputed lands belong to them. She said, “I hold that they (defendants) are entitled to the customary right of occupancy over the lands.”

The people of Araromi Obu through their Counsel, Mr. Olagoke Fakunle SAN, had sought “a declaration that the plaintiff are entitled to the statutory right of occupancy to the piece or parcel of land situate, lying and being at Araromi-Obu, Ondo state the same measuring approximately 43,212.612 hectares as contained in the plan showing further amended land in dispute plan number DIS/OD/1090/2010/001 prepared Surveyor A.O Yusuf.

The plaintiffs in the suit included the Ajobu of Araromi Obuland, Oba Adelola; Mr. Johnson Ladekugbe, Chief Tola Akintemi, Prince Adegboyega Adenikinju, and Mr Bisi Adesanlu.

They sought “a declaration that any purported sale, lease or transfer of any part of the aforementioned piece or parcel of land to any person or persons whatsoever including the 4th defendant by any of the 1st,2nd, 3rd and 5th defendants and their privies and agents without the consent and authorities of the plaintiff is illegal, null and void and of no any effect whatsoever and same be set aside forthwith.”

They also asked for a sum of N50 million for special and general damages against all the defendants jointly and severally for trespass committed since 1994 and still being committed by all the defendants.

But the defendants led by their counsels, Otunba Olusegun Otayemi and Babatunde Tobase argued that the Abodi who is the progenitor of the Ikale race, founded the land in dispute and that the Ikale were the ones who settled the people of Araromi-Obu where they are.

Ruling in favour of the Ikale, the court granted an injunction against Araromi Obu restraining them from trespassing into Ikale territory.

Our land has been invaded— Araromi Obu

However, the people of Araromi Obu have raised alarm over the invasion of the disputed land by the Ikale, despite filing an appeal to challenge the ruling of the lower court.

Speaking on behalf of the Chairman of Araromi Obu Development Committee community, Mr. Bisoye Monebi, condemned the invasion by the Ikale, saying the people carted away farm produce and driving away from people from their farms.

He said the development nearly led to communal clash, “but for the maturity of the community heads, necessitating the intervention of the state police command.”