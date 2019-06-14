14 princes jostle for Olowo stool

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—14 princes have collected forms to signify their intention to become the Olowo in Owo in Ondo State.

This came as princes of Ogunoye royal house including Aragun Sunday, Alamuren and Adelota, yesterday, kicked against the decision of the royal lineage to present a consensus candidate to Senior Omolowos and kingmakers.

Vanguard gathered that the princes, who have obtained nomination forms from the Senior Omoolowos, included that of Olateru-Olagbegi, Ajike and Ogunoye Royal Lineages.

Addressing newsmen at Owo, the princes of Ogunoye including Aragun Sunday, Gbenga Alamuren and Olanrewaju Ogunoye, yesterday, kicked against the decision of the royal lineage to present a consensus candidate to Senior Omolowos and kingmakers.

[READ ALSO]

The aggrieved princes said: “The fact that 14 of them have obtained nomination forms showed that they did not agree with the position of the head of the family that have adopted Prince Ajibade Gbadegesin as the sole candidate.

The aggrieved, princes led by Prince Olanrewaju Ogunoye, said: “The decision of the Head was taken without due consultation with other members of the family.

“The decision to pick a consensus candidate was stalemated during the meeting and the meeting became rowdy when a section of the family wanted to foist a candidate on them.

“The royal lineage has no role to play in the selection of Olowo saying the duty rest on the shoulders of Senior Omoolowos headed by Ojomoluda and the kingmakers.

“The decision to pick Gbadegesin was fraught with irregularities. The Head of the royal lineages’ decision was induced with money and material considerations.

“We want the Senior Omoolowo and the entire Owo people to know that we vehemently dissociate ourselves from the compromised and monetised process devoid of due process.”