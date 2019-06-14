14-day ultimatum: Maritime workers mobilise members

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

LEADERS of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, have set up a strike coordinating committee and directed officials of the Union in all port formations nationwide to begin a massive mobilization of members ahead of Monday’s expiration of the 14-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to compel International Oil Companies, IOCs, to pay outstanding wages to Dockworkers, among other issues.

They also mandated union’s officials to sensitize stakeholders in the ports over the planned strike scheduled to begin on July 2, and would last till all pending issues are addressed.

Recall that the Union had on June 11, issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to compel IOCs to pay over a year outstanding wages to dockworkers, among other issues or face nationwide industrial unrest.

An official of the union told Vanguard yesterday that the leaders of the union had on Friday set up a strike coordinating committee to ensure effective and total compliance to the planned strike billed to commence Tuesday, July 2.

According to him: “The committee was set up on Friday, June 21, to ensure total compliance to the strike once it starts. Our leaders have equally instructed union officials at Port formations in Lagos, Warri, Port Harcourt and Calabar, especially district and unit officials, to not only begin a massive mobilization of workers, but also to sensitize stakeholders for their understanding during the duration of the strike pending amicable resolution of the issues, when our demands are met.”

President-General of the Union, Adewale Adeyanju, who however declined to speak more on the development, insisted that “ we issued a 14-day ultimatum that will expire the soon. As a union, we are doing everything possible to ensure that our demands are met. I cannot say more than that. Just wait till the expiration of the ultimatum and hear from us.”

The union had in the ultimatum asked the Ministry of Transportation to within two weeks ensure the payment of the outstanding wages and address all other related issues, failing which the nation’s ports would be shut down

MWUN in a statement by its President-General and Secretary General, Prince Adewale Adeyanju and Felix Akingboye, said it could no longer watch while members die prematurely and suffer the humiliation of not being able to meet basic necessities such as house rent, school fees, medical bills among others.