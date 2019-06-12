12th African Games: Weightlifting director targets to surpass record in Morocco

Lagos – Christopher Nwadei, Technical Director, Nigeria Weightlifting Federation (NWF), on Tuesday said that his target was to surpass the previous medal records in the 12th Africa Games scheduled for Rabat, Morocco, in August.

Nwadei told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that a national trial would hold later in June for winners in 2018 National Sports Festival and other capable lifters.

He said that a full team of 20 lifters and two extra lifters would represent Nigeria at the Games with 10 male and 10 female categories of events in the competition.

“We are poised to do more this year to surpass our previous performance and we are aware that Nigerians are looking up to weightlifting to sweep the medals in the categories.

“We have outstanding lifters from the national festival that are expected to prove their worth in the national trials because other lifters will be allowed to take part too.

“The idea is to have a formidable full team and even extra lifters to put us in good position to present and win the entire male and female categories of events at the Games,” he said.

According to him, it is part of the build-up programme to commence national camp for lifters that performed credibly in the trials for the Games holding from Aug. 19 to Aug. 30 in Rabat, Morrocco.

The NWF technical director said that the outcome of national trials would determine the qualified lifters that would represent the nation at the Games. (NAN)