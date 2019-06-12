12 changes to football laws by IFAB

International Football Association Board (Ifab) has made some changes to the rules governing the sport. The laws take effect from 1st of June and while some of these changes are quite inconsequential, they could make a big difference to the game.

Dropped ball

If play is stopped inside the penalty area, the ball will be dropped for the goalkeeper

If play is stopped outside the penalty area, the ball will be dropped for one player of the team that last touched the ball at the point of the last touch

In all cases, all the other players (of both teams) must be at least 4m (4.5yds) away

If the ball touches the referee (or another match official) and goes into the goal, team possession changes or a promising attack starts, a dropped ball is awarded

Handball changes

On the topic of defining handball, a decision was taken by T

he IFAB to provide a more precise and detailed definition for that constitutes handball, in particular with regard to the occasions when a non-deliberate/accidental handball will be penalised. For example, a goal scored directly from the hand/arm (even if accidental) and a player scoring or creating a goal-scoring opportunity after having gained possession/control of the ball from their hand/arm (even if accidental) will no longer be allowed.

Subbed player leaving FOP

Following experiments in different parts of the world, the AGM also approved changes to the Laws of the Game related to a player being substituted having to leave the field of play at the nearest boundary line, yellow and red cards for misconduct by team officials and the ball not having to leave the penalty area at goal kicks and defending team free kicks in the penalty area.

Goal-kicks

Another change involving goalkeepers is to goal-kicks, which can now be played to a team-mate who is inside the penalty area. The law now says the ball is considered in play once the kick is taken. Until now a goal-kick had to be retaken if it did not leave the box.

Penalties

The laws have changed concerning what goalkeepers can do for penalties.

The penalty kick cannot be taken while the goalkeeper is touching the woodwork or nets – or if the net or posts are still moving after being touched.

The goalkeeper must have one of his feet partly on the goalline (or above it if jumping) when the kick is taken. He cannot stand behind or in front of the line.

[READ ALSO]

The other change to penalties means an attacker can take a penalty if he needed treatment (as long as the treatment is quick).

Before now, a player would have to go off the field until after the kick was taken if he needed medical help.

Cards for coaches

A team official guilty of misconduct can be shown a yellow card or red card. If the offender cannot be identified, the senior coach in the technical area at the time will receive the card.

That new system was trialled in the EFL during the 2018-19 season and is now being introduced worldwide.

Goalkeeper one foot on line with penalty kick

Additional approved Law changes included: measures to deal with attacking players causing problems in the defensive ‘wall’, changing the dropped ball procedure, giving a dropped ball in certain situations when the ball hits the referee and the goalkeeper only being required to have one foot on the line at a penalty kick. The changes also mention: ” cannot stand behind the line”.

DOGSO and SPA

The DOGSO changes in the Laws of the Game changes are reviewed and will remain the same. “The feedback for both changes has been overwhelmingly positive and The IFAB has not received a single complaint; not even from the public.”

The other changes

A player can now be booked for celebrating – for removing his shirt or celebrating with the fans – even if the goal is disallowed.

The team that wins the pre-match coin toss can now choose whether to take the kick-off or which goal to attack – previously they could only choose which goal to attack.

There is now a difference between cooling breaks (90 seconds to three minutes) and drinks breaks (maximum of one minute) in certain competitions played in high humidity and temperatures.

Multi-coloured or patterned undershirts are allowed if they are the same as the sleeve of the main shirt.

VANGUARD