10 feared dead as pipeline explodes in Rivers

By Davies Iheamnachor

At least 10 persons have been feared dead as a pipeline exploded in Oyibo area of Rivers State.

The incident happened yesterday in Kom-Kom community.

It was alleged that the oil facility that exploded belongs to the Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC.

However, in a quick reaction, Bamidele Oladosu, SPDC’s spokesman said there was no record of any explosion on SPDC facility in Oyigbo.

Mr. Jude Nwanma, a resident of the area, disclosed that the incident occurred in the early hours yesterday.

The source, who claimed that over 10 people died in the incident.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Oyigbo LGA, Hon. Gerald Oforji, confirmed the report, noting that 10 persons died.

Oforji disclosed that the remains of the burnt victims were recovered from the scene when the fire was put off, adding that no house was destroyed in the explosion.

Meantime, the Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, DSP. Nnamdi Omoni, at press time, said he was yet to be fully briefed on the development.

Omoni said the incident occurred when workers of a company were carrying out repair works at the pipeline in Kom-Kom, saying the police had commenced investigation into the incident.