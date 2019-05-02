Zero616 Realty rolls out Fortune Bay 1 extension

By Funmi Ajumobi

A real estate company that develops high-end residential properties, Zero616 Realty Limited, has rolled out its Fortune Bay I Extension, saying its Fortune Bay Estate project, in the first quarter received tremendous subscription.

Managing Director of the company, Mr. Benneth Okobi in statement, said: “We are very pleased that our customers have absolute trust in what we do and have recognised the value we provide across our estate. This well-deserved expression is the result of our commitment to ensure that Fortune Bay is the smartest estate in Nigeria and this has boosted our motivation to continuing innovations.

“Our most recent development, Fortune Bay Extension, is in a position to soar higher in terms of high rate of return on investment. We are definitely on our way to achieve building a community where civil living is a way of life.’.

He said Fortune Bay was launched for sale late 2018 and in the first quarter 2019 has been sold out.“It is a great milestone for Fortune Bay, being one of the major destinations for real estate investments in Nigeria.”

The company has recently indicated plans to smarten its Fortune Bay estate and has started Home Automation roadmap, a step toward what is referred to as the ‘Internet of Things’; a home where everything utilizes the power of technology to make your life easier and more enjoyable.

Home Automation features in the estate have attracted like-minded individuals who want optimum value. The challenge is not finding great technology to put into your home; it is choosing the best environment for your home that allows you to build your own Utopia.