Zambian VP recovers well after suffering heart attack

The Zambian government said on Friday that Vice-President Inonge Wina has continued to recover well in South Africa with all cardiac parameters within normal range.
The vice-president suffered heart attack on April 26, and was immediately attended to by a team of specialist doctors at the University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka, the country’s capital.
She was later evacuated to South Africa for more specialised treatment.
Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya said in a brief statement that the vice-president was fully mobilised, feeding well and was in high spirits.