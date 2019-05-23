Youths’ poor participation in elections: Group blames lack of funding, party delegate system, godfatherism, others

By Peter Okutu

A group under the aegis of International Republic Institute, IRI, Wednesday, blamed the inability of Nigerian youths to successfully seek elective positions in the 2019 general elections on the role of godfatherism, lack of funding, delegate system of political parties, none membership of political party, wrong perception of youth, unemployment and system failure in the country.

The event which brought together representatives of various political parties including the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, All Progressive Congress, APC, ANN, Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, People with Disabilities, NGOs harped on the need for youths to fully participate in active politics.

Speaking during a two-day workshop at Cirenes Hotel, Abakaliki, the State Coordinator of IRI, Mr. Anthony Anichukwueze who stated that the purpose of the workshop was to enable different calibre of persons X-ray the challenges facing the youths and chart the way forward in the political arena.

“We are here today because there is future for our youths who are in politics and those who want to get involved. The last election remains an opener. The percentage of those who got involved in seeking elective positions are fewer than we expected. ”

In a presentation titled: “Review of Youth Participation in the 2019 general elections:” by the facilitator, Mr Bonaventure Akuma noted that through mentorship, advocacy and lobbies, youth’s involvement in politics, attendance to capacity building and training, allocation of more quotas to the youths especially in political parties and formation of synergy, the Nigerian youth can be repositioned for greater heights in terms of politics.

“Stakeholders are also the problem. We believe that there is hope for the youth of this nation. YouthsThe youths need more elective positions in this country.”

The participants were grouped into three as they came up with critical challenges facing the Nigerian youth’s political participation and involvement in decision-making processes within parties and government.

