Your protest won’t make Army relinquish land, Buratai tells Abuja indigenes

*Insists contentious land bought legally by the army as he lays the foundation for the construction

By Kingsley Omonobi & Joseph Erunke

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai, Tuesday, told aggrieved indigenes of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT Abuja to stop their protest over alleged seizure, given that their actions would not yield any positive results for them.

He said his statement was informed by the fact that the Nigerian Army legally purchased the land from appropriate authorities and was in full possession of all legal documents of the land.

To this end, he asked them to approach appropriate quarters with their grievances rather than resort to protest and blocking public roads.

The army chief spoke at the foundation laying ceremony for the construction of Army Command Estate and Headquarters of Directorate of Army Legal Services, at Muhammadu Buhari Cantonment, Giri, along Airport Road, Abuja.

Hear him: “This particular estate (land) was granted to the Nigerian army in 1979. However, we got the official allocation with the Right of Occupancy (C of O) in 1997 by the Federal Capital Administration.

“In 2011, when all land in the territory were revoked and owners of the land were directed to re-certify their land, the Nigerian army along with other services, Navy and Air Force, we duly applied for the re-certification.

“We paid the dues that were meant for the re-certification and got our acknowledgement. That is to say that we have legally and timely certified this particular land.”

According to him, “all the documents of the land are with the Abuja Geographical Information Service – AGIS, of the FCT.”

“Any move to disrupt our activities here (ongoing construction work on the land) is going to be fruitless. We have all the legal backing,’’ he insisted.

Referring to the aggrieved indigenes who had earlier barricaded a section of the highway, at Giri, to in protest of the land, he said: “The – protesters, should not allow themselves to be deceived and take the laws into their hands.”

He used the occasion to reiterate the loyalty of the Nigerian Army to the civil authorities, charging personnel to remain loyal and dedicated to constitutional authorities as according to him, the Nigerian Army was much better under civilian administrations.

The army boss charged officers and men on the need to make sure the country was kept safe and secured just as he reminded them of the strategic importance of the military in a democratic dispensation.

He said: “We are much, much better in a democracy than any other system. We must ensure that we perform our constitutional responsibilities with all the seriousness it deserves.

“We must all ensure that all our ongoing operations are stepped up.

“The insecurity that we are facing in the North East and other parts of the country require more initiative and require us to think of the box to get the right solution.”

Buratai said construction of structures in the over 4,000 hectares of land would accommodate newly established Headquarters of Army Aviation Corps, Women corps, Space Command as well as officers and soldiers quarters.

According to him, the headquarters of the Nigerian Army’s Farms and Ranches Ltd was also located in the land.

Recall that for some months now, the Abuja indigenes and the Nigerian Army have been in a running battle over the former’s claim that the latter forcefully seized their land.

Recall also that a fortnight, some aggrieved indigenes took their protest to the National Assembly, calling on the legislature’s intervention.

They alleged that the army had seized their land located at Zuba, Iddo, Sabo and Tuga Maje, along the Airport Road.

