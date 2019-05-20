Yes, we’re investigating Governor Rochas Okorocha, Says EFCC boss, Magu

By Anthony Ogbonna

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu has confirmed that the commission is currently investigating the Imo state Governor, Rochas Okorocha.

Magu said although the information is already in the media, that what is known about the case in the media is a very sketchy detail compared to what the commission has.

According to him, the commission is being careful not to divulge the details so as not to jeopardise or interfere with the process of the inquiry.

Magu gave the confirmation during an interview with Channels Television in the United Kingdom.

While responding to a question on whether the commission was investigating the Imo state Governor, Mr. Magu returned actively saying, “definitely.”

He also said, “Of course, we are doing a couple of checks and investigations here and there. We are investigating almost everybody.”

