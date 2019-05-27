Yellow fever: Seek vaccination when traveling overseas-Expert

Awka – Dr Udoka Imagie, Medical Director, First Hospital Umuokpu, Awka, has called on international travelers to always get vaccinated with Yellow Fever vaccines before embarking on their trips.

Imagie made the call during his lecture to mark the International and Award Night of Rotary International of Rotary Club of Awka Metropolis, District 9142 in Awka on Monday.

He advised that the yellow card should be kept in the holders’ passport as it was a medical clearance.

The medical practitioner said that travelers should always make sure they were fully vaccinated as it was dangerous to do otherwise.

He said that the importance of vaccination could not be overlooked but must be a do action for international travelers so as to play safe.

“The whole essence of the yellow fever vaccination is to avoid transferring infection to the people hosting them,” he said.

He said that travelers should try to carry on their ‘Yellow Fever’ certificate while traveling abroad as a proof of their clean health status to avoid any form of embarrassment.

According to Imagie, yellow fever is an acute mosquito borne viral infection, an illness that consisted of the urban form in which the virus is transmitted via the mosquito (Aedes Egypt specie) from man to man.

He said in his lecture entitled: “ Yellow Fever and Yellow Card”, that the virus was transmitted from monkey to monkey.

Imagie said that about 500 cases are seen in Nigeria in a year and about 200,000 people become infected each year all over the world adding that most of the cases recorded occurred in 32 countries of Africa.

He said that man got accidentally infected in the forest as well and that the incubation period of three to six days and the symptom occurred quickly after exposure.

“The symptoms include fever and chills, ache and muscle joint pains and back ache, among others.

“These symptoms continues for three to four days and the phase is known as the “Dente phase”.

“After the acute phase is over, the symptoms will begin to disappear.

“Most of the patients of yellow fever recover at this stage about 15 per cent of the patients will develop to more severe form of the illness known as Toxic phase.

“During this phase, the symptoms and signs in the acute phase come in severe form in addition to bleeding from the various parts of the body.

“Fatality occurring in this phase can be up to 50 per cent. Death usually occurs on the seventh to 10th days of the illness.

“Laboratory investigations will be done to confirm the illness,” he said.

The highlight of the events was award conferment on an award-winning journalist and activist, Mr Alloysius Attah of Sun Newspaper and Mr Emmanuel Nwakeze, Controller of Prisons, Anambra State command.

Others are: ACPS Emeka Ugwu, Commanding officer Special Protection Unit Base 9, Umuahia and Mr Emeka Aforka, House of Assembly member-elect for Orumba North constituency.

HRH Igwe Alexander Onyido of Ogidi in Idemili North LGA and Chief Jude Emecheta, the Managing Director Anambra State Signage and Advertisement Agency were also there. (NAN)