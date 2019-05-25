World Red Cross Day celebrated with love theme

…As Society Reaffirm Commitment to Disaster Victims Welfare

The National President of Nigerian Red Cross Society, Chief Bolaji Anani has stated that although no one prays for disasters, either natural or manmade, the Red Cross Society is always in readiness for such occurrences and ever committed to mobilizing its members to disaster locations to help victims at a moment’s notice.

Chief Bolaji Anani gave the assurance at the 2019 World Red Cross Day celebration with the theme “Love” held at the State Branch of the NRCS in Asaba.

The National Chairman Nigerian Red Cross Society, Chief Bolaji Akpan Anani said the society was known for its genuine humanitarian service hence would not do anything to compromise its integrity.

Chief Anani represented by the South-South Zonal Chairman, Prince John Egbe urged members to be guided by the seven tenets of the society in their operations and service to humanity.

He noted that the Red Cross does not pray for natural or man-made disasters but whenever it arises the society rises up to the occasion with love and affection.

For his part, the State Chairman of Red Cross, Mr Adolphus Anuagasi said the branch had organised several programmes in conjunction with partnering agencies in various communities across the state such as community-based health and first aid, water sanitation and health programmes in six local governments that were affected by the 2018 flood disaster.

He noted that the branch also carried out cash transfer programme to assist flood-affected communities, epidemic control for volunteers,distribution of food and non food items,building of latrine,rehabilitation of boreholes at the Federal Medical Centre Asaba as well as mobile medical outreach in some communities in Isoko North,Oshimili South and Ughelli South among others .

While thanking members and volunteers for their efforts in promoting the ideas of the Society Mr Anuagasi said the society carried out visits to orphanages, payment of hospital bills of indigent patients, hand washing and hygiene campaigns, health talk, first aid simulation among other activities.

He disclosed that as part of the World Red Cross day celebration the society would lay the foundation stone of Project Smile which is a two storey building that would house an orphanage, a first aid trauma centre for accident victims and others with health challenges.

The State Red Cross Chairman said some distinguished person would be decorated as associate members for their service to humanity.

The Chairman on the occasion, Engineer Felix Elaya commended the red cross for its service to humanity saying its membership cuts across ethnic and religious lines and urged them to continue to be of help to mankind.

There were goodwill messages from some branch chairmen from the south-east and officials of the red cross as well as other dignitaries where they described the society as an affectionate one that shows love and support to victims of disaster.

They promised to assist in the building of the project smile building.

The highlight of the event was the decoration of Mr Ikenna Ezeofor, Archbishop-elect, Isaiah Willy and the Chairman of Isoko North Council Hon. Emmanuel Egbabor as associate members while Dr M.E Emeshili was decorated as a life associate member and inspection of the guard of honour as well as foundation laying of its building named project smile.

In an interview, Dr M.E Emeehili and Hon. Emmanuel Egbabor pledged to continue to serve humanity and support the red cross to achieve their objectives.

VANGUARD