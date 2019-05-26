World Nutrition Day: 2.5m Nigerian children suffer malnutrition — UNICEF

By Olayinka Ajayi

The United Nations International Children Emergency Fund, UNICEF, has said about 2.5 million Nigerian children suffer from severe acute malnutrition.

In a report, UNICEF stated that Nigeria has the second highest number of stunted children in the world, mostly resulting from child malnutrition and hunger in Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs.

To alleviate these menace in IDPs, the Hollandia No Kid Hungry Foundation, in collaboration with the Web of Hearts Foundation; a non-profit organization, which caters for returnees and IDPs has concluded plans to reach children in Bogije community in Ibeju Lekki Lagos.

The Managing Director of CHI Limited Mr Deepanjan Roy, said the Bogije IDP camp visit would be a notable milestone in alleviating child hunger and malnutrition.

“We are naturally passionate about child nutrition. And in cognizance of the unsatisfactory situation with child nutrition globally and nationally, we initiated the Hollandia No Kid Hungry Foundation as a vehicle for contributing, in our own way, towards slowing down the spiralling number of cases of hunger and malnutrition amongst children.”

“When you think of these children in the IDP camps, you can imagine how many go to bed hungry every single night. Even when they get to eat, how nutritious is the food they consume? So we thought to ourselves, what better way to identify with them than on their day. So, we will be there to celebrate the Children’s Day and World Nutrition Day with them and at least put smiles on their faces.”