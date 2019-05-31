Woman tells court how male housekeeper allegedly defiled daughter, niece

Ikeja – A nurse, Mrs Ebele (surname withheld) on Thursday narrated to an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court how her male housekeeper allegedly defiled her six-year-old daughter and seven-year-old niece.

The nurse made the claim while giving evidence at the trial of the housekeeper, Bright Izuchukwu, aged 27.

Izuchukwu is facing a two-count charge of defilement, contrary to Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The nurse, who was led in evidence by prosecution counsel, Mrs Arinola Momoh-Ayokanbi, told the court that she employed the defendant from December 2016 to June 2018 at her home in Festac Town, Lagos.

She said that the defendant used his knowledge of the location of a Close Circuit Television (CCTV) installed in house to avoid being captured when he committed the crime.

She said: “I laid Izuchukwu off because he was not performing his duties. I always gave my daughter sex education and from time to time, I ask my daughter whether anyone touched her private parts.

“On the 17 or 18 July 2018, I asked her if anyone touched her private part. She said Izuchukwu used to place her on his laps and insert his fingers into her private part and he subsequently inserted his penis into her vagina.

“She said the defilement occurred in the study room and a certain area of the house. I have CCTV cameras mounted all over my home but it is not reflected in these parts of house.”

She testified that her daughter said that Izuchukwu also defiled her seven-year-old niece. She said that the defilement of her niece was confirmed by her in-law.

“My husband was so upset, he called Izu on the phone to come to the house, when he came, he denied the allegations.

“We took him to a police station at Festac and it was directed that the children be taken to the Mirabel Center.

“At the Mirabel Center, it was confirmed that the children were sexually abused. My daughter confirmed the same story before the police and at the Mirabel Center.

“I believe my daughter. I’m here in court so that justice should be done,” she said.

After her evidence, defence counsel, Mr T. S. Umoke, told the court that he was ill.

He requested for adjournment of the case for cross-examination of Ebele.

Momoh-Ayokanbi, however, opposed the request.

“I would be vehemently opposing the request of the defence counsel for adjournment. This matter was adjourned on May 6 until today.

“If he requires adjournment on health grounds, he should provide a proof. The witness came all the way from Festac. I ask my lord to discountenance this request,” she said.

Justice Abiola Soladoye ruled that she reluctantly granted the request of the defence for adjournment in the ”interest of justice and fair play”.

The case was adjourned until Sept. 26 for continuation of trial. (NAN)