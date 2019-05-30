Withdraw petition against Wike from tribunal, monarchs, others beg AAC candidate

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT—The Kula Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State, has appealed to the governorship candidate of African Action Congress, AAC, in the 2019 general election, Biokpomabo Awara, to withdraw his petitions challenging the re-election of Governor Nysom Wike at the election petition tribunal.

The traditional rulers, from Awara’s home town, Kula, said the call was in line with the post-election peace initiative by Governor Wike, calling for an end to divisive politics and fighting in the state.

Chairman, Kula Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers, HRH King Kroma Eleki, Sara XIV, Amanyanabo of Kula and Secretary, HRH King Bourdillon Ekine, Oko XXVIII, Amanyanabo of Opukula (Old Shipping) made the call during a courtesy visit on the AAC governorship candidate.

Eleki in his speech, appealed to AAC candidate to accept the olive branch offered by the governor in the overall interest of peace and development of Rivers State.

He said their decision to seek out-of-court solution to the Rivers State governorship tussle was borne out of a genuine desire to reduce political tension in the state and insecurity occasioned by political activities.

He said: “Let us work together with the current administration so that there will be peace, harmony and unity in our Rivers State. We cannot continue to struggle, fight, argue, that is why we are here to plead with you as your fathers that please, let’s put a stop to what is going on and let us accept the olive branch.”

Meanwhile, the AAC governorship candidate, Awara, described the advice as a huge task, assuring the royal fathers that he would revert to them after consultations.