Withdraw charges against Pinnick, 4 others DPP tells Obono-Obla’s SPIP

The Director of Public Prosecution has asked the Chairman of the Special Presidential Investigation Panel, Okoi Obono-Obla, to withdraw the criminal charges filed against President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, and four others over alleged mismanagement of $8,400 belonging to FIFA.

The prosecution body in a letter dated May 22nd and signed by Garba Haganawega for the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice asked the Obola panel to forward the case file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation for further action.

According to the report, those charged with Mr Pinnick include NFF Secretary, Sunusi Mohammed; the 1st Vice-President, Seyi Akinwumi; the 2nd Vice-President, Shehu Dikko and an Executive member, Yusuff Fresh.

The letter from Director of Public Prosecution to Special Presidential Investigation Panel read thus

1 I am directed to refer to the above subject matter which is a matter investigated by your panel and a charge filed in the Federal High court Charge No FHC/ABJ/CR/93/2019 FRNvs AMAJU M. PINNICK & 4 ORS officers of the Nigerian Football Fedration (NFF)

2 In line with the judgment of Appeal in Appeal No CA/A/278/2018 BETWEEN Tijani Musa Tumsa Vs FRN and Anor regarding the capacity of your panel to commence criminal proceedings, I am directed to request you forward the case file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation for further action

3 While treating this as urgent, accept the assurance of the warm regards of the Hon Attorney- general of the Federation and Minister of Justice