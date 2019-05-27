Why we’re rejecting Obaseki’s 2nd term bid — Edo APC group

By Alemma Aliu

A group in the Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC), under the aegis of the Edo Peoples Movement (EPM), declared weekend that it would not support the second term aspiration of Governor Godwin Obaseki, warning that the National leadership of the party may be throwing the state to the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, if their warning is ignored.

The group which comprised of political leaders across the three senatorial districts of the state is led by veteran politician Engr. Francis Evbuowan while the meeting which attracted over one thousand political leaders across the state, was convened by former Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Samson Osagie and former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in the state, Henry Idahagbon.

Osagie said they were committed to rescuing the APC due to the monumental loss it suffered in the last Presidential and National Assembly elections.

He said: “That as the next Governorship Elections in Edo State approaches we are resolved to work and deliver any candidate who is adequately equipped to strike a balance between delivering on good governance for the people and promoting the party platform that formed the government. Governor Godwin Obaseki certainly does not fit into this condition.

“That we urge the National Leadership of our party the APC to support this effort else we stand the risk of losing hold on the government of Edo State to the other political parties with whom the Governor is already empowering clandestinely.

“That we condemn in the strongest terms the resort to intimidation and harassment of loyal party members by the Governor and his aides on account of their dissent with the style of Governance and not the fulfilment of promises made to many Local government areas.

“For example, the Governor recently threatened to deal with the State Secretary of the Party Mr Lawrence Okah if he does not heed his demand to resign as Secretary on account of his closeness to the National Chairman of the party,” he alleged.