Why we sacked LG bosses, Oyo govt explains

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN-THE Oyo State Government on Friday explained why the present administration took the decision to dissolve all the local councils, including LCDAs in the state, saying that the local government election that was conducted by the last dispensation was against a subsisting court order.

The Chief of Staff to Governor Seyi Makinde, Mr. Bisi Ilaka made the disclosure while addressing newsmen on the security situation in the state at the Executive Council Chambers of the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Ibadan.

According to him, the last local government administration in the state was put together in an election that was against a subsisting court order.

“I know people go about and say this local government executive also went to court to get an order, but we all know that it was a premeditated judgment that was filed by the same people against the same side that did not oppose the application.”

“They sourced for an order that was not opposed by the state or appealed by the state,” Ilaka stressed.

The chief of staff further said the current administration in the state would right everything that has gone wrong, adding that their intent was to obey the court order that are valid.

“We are waiting for them to challenge the decision of this administration; we have nothing to hide either .We have also directed all the Heads of Local Governments (HLAs) to take over the affairs of their respective council areas.

The chief of staff maintained that the action of the state government was in order, noting that a team of legal experts was working on the matter and was optimistic that the state government would have its way.

He assured the people of the state that the administration would adjust and correct everything that has gone wrong in the last dispensation.

It would be recalled that following the announcement by the state government, the Association of Local Government of Nigeria, (ALGON), Oyo State Chapter through its Chairman, Mr. Ayodeji Abass-Aleshinloye, had kicked against the action of dissolving them, describing it as illegal, wicked and unconstitutional.