Why we petitioned NBTE against IMT – ASUP leaders

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU- LEADERS of Academic Union of Polytechnics, ASUP, in Institute of Management and Technology, IMT Enugu, who were recently sacked by the management, have said that their petition to the National Board for Technical Education, NBTE, was in the best interest of students and the institution.

Management of IMT led by the Rector, Prof Austin Nweze, had cited the union’s petition to NBTE among other matters of insubordination as reasons for their sack from the institution

Embark on fumigation to control malaria, Lawmaker urges Nigerians

Chairman of ASUP IMT chapter, Comrade Ifesinachi Onuaguluchi while briefing newsmen on the development, on Friday, said the petition to NBTE stated the infrastructural and other deficiencies of the school with the aim of urgent intervention to scale up learning in the polytechnic.

According to him, there was injustice against the students who he said stand to take lectures, lack adequate hostel accommodation and practically study with tears in the school.

Onuaguluchi also challenged the school authority to produce his file for public scrutiny, noting that he has a clean slate in the institution and deserved not to have been sacked in not for management bias.

Sri Lankan man who confronted bomber at church door remembered

He however pleaded with Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to wade into the matter since some the labours leaders in the institution were selected for punitive measure.

“The IMT management dismissed this union executive because of union activities. We are making a call that we all should be recalled to our duties because we are not guilty of the offences as charged.

“We are pleading that our Governor in his magnanimity should intervene in this crisis. He should set up Judicial panel of enquiry to look into matters in IMT and direct the IMT Governing council to reverse the dismissal letters issued to us,” Onuaguluchi pleaded.