Why Ugochinyere resigned as NYCN president

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA – Barrister Imo Ugochinyere, Thursday,resigned from his position as President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria,NYCN.

Ugochinyere, announcing his resignation as NYCN at a press conference in Abuja, cited his active involvement in opposition politics, particularly as spokesperson of the country’s opposition, the Coalition of United Political Parties,CUPP,and National Chairman of Action Peoples Party, APP,as reasons for his action.

He said:”Following my deep involvement in opposition politics during my leave from the Youth Council particularly as the spokesperson of the Nigerian opposition,the Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP and as the National Chairman of Action Peoples Party, APP,I have come to the informed conclusion that I may not be in the best position to be totally neutral to lead Nigerian youths as president of the National Youth Council of Nigeria.

“My long absence and foray into opposition politics has created a huge vacuum that has led to the emergence of factional leaders and splinter groups who are destroying the unity of the council,”he said in a prepared text he read at the event.

The activist added:”I have also consulted with my family, friends and associates and I believe it is going to be a disservice to the National Youth Council of Nigeria to be in a position where my personal political interests and affiliations will conflict with the common interest of the generality of Nigerian youths.”

“It is based on on the foregoing that I hereby serve on you the notice of my resignation from office as the President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria effective immediately a successor who will emerge from the upcoming unity Congress in the coming days is sworn in.”

He called for early congress for the vacancy to be filled in view of the decision of his deputy to resign alongside with him and ratify the List National Patron of the Council.

He alleged that during his leadership,”the Federal Ministry of Youth Development contributed in no small measure to the perennial crisis rocking the council.”

“Despite the affirmation of the legitimacy of our leadership by the FCT High Court,which is still valid and subsisting till today, the ministry continued to disobey the valid orders of the court. The distraction from the ministry really slowed our pace,”he added.

He said ” to ensure we leave office immediately and in the interest of the youth council, Nigerian youths and to avoid a vacuum,I have called for early unity election so that a new leadership will emerge in the council,take over and drive the council from where we have stopped.”

According to him,”I have all it takes to sustain my leadership and claim to the Presidency of the National Youth Council of Nigeria with the court judgement and my financial resources,but I have decided to make this great sacrifice of voluntarily stepping aside and call for early congress to institute a leadership that will unify us all and move us to greater heights.”

Ugochinyere called on “fellow comrades, brothers and sisters in the struggle,who have fueled and benefited from the divisions in the council to look at the greater good of the National Youth Council and take the honourable path of making personal sacrifice of stepping aside to allow the emergence of younger, neutral and more vibrant leadership.”