Why Senator OVie Omo-Agege should be the next deputy senate president

Open letter to Mr president,

We the good people of Delta State first and foremost congratulate His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari on his well deserved and well won victory in the 2019 elections.

Mr. President’s resounding victory is a sterling exemplar of the fact that it is integrity that markets a man.

As part of our commitment to ensuring an even more successful second tenure for Mr. President, we hereby humbly and solemnly appeal that the position of Deputy President of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria be conceded to us in the next Senate.

Furthermore, we wish to state that our candidate for that post is Distinguished Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

We are proud to note that Senator Omo-Agege’s commitment and loyalty to his party and President have been both unwavering and exemplary.

Such loyalty must not in anyway count against him unless the impression is to be given that fidelity to one’s political platform and support for one’s leader are no longer virtues worthy of notice and corresponding reward in politics.

Shockingly, Delta State has not occupied the number one or two positions of either chamber of the National Assembly since the First Republic.

In fact, the only time anyone from what is now Delta State ever presided at such level was when Senator Denis Osadebe was briefly President of the Senate before later becoming Premier of the Mid-west Region.

Without seeking to appropriate any such high parliamentary office as a matter of right, we would remind our beloved fellow Nigerians that our dear state of Delta has contributed much to the development, sustenance and productivity of Nigeria throughout our history as a body polity.

In fact, Delta State has always been a consistent and unfailing contributor to the survival of this nation right from the era of palm produce, rubber and timber to the present era of oil and gas!

This is quite apart from our contribution to national prestige, glory and the international repute of Nigeria through excellence in sports, the arts and numberless other fields of human endeavour.

As a matter of fact, in sports alone, there have been occasions when more than half of Nigeria’s entire contingent to international sporting competitions have come from Delta!

We verily believe that our son and Distinguished Senator, Ovie Omo-Agege, is in every way qualified to be Deputy Senate President. He personifies integrity and trustworthiness for his word is his bond. He has won trust for he has exhibited both character and competence.

However, in difference to the logic of the party and indeed, in tandem with Senator Omo-Agege’s sense of loyalty and party discipline, all we ask is that the position of Deputy Senate President be given to Delta.

To err is human and to forgive is divine.

Accordingly we plead with absolutely everyone that Senator Omo-Agege might have offended to let bygones be bygones, to forgive and forget, and, to sheath their swords.

In every respect of political sagacity, intellectual astuteness, public spiritedness and political credibility, Senator Omo-Agege is eminently qualified for the post of Deputy Senate President.

We especially appeal to His Excellency, Comrade Adams Oshiomole, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to, in the spirit of the solidarity that still welds Delta and Edo State together as One Bendel, throw his full and unalloyed weight behind this aspiration.

Whether anyone likes it or not, Comrade Oshiomole is, and, remains the preeminent leader of the old Midwest Region and we proudly and staunchly recognise him as such.

For the avoidance of doubt, we do not in anywise arrogantly lay claim to the position of Deputy Senate President.

On the contrary, it is with all sense of humility that we are appealing to the entirety of the incoming Senate, the party and indeed to the rest of our dear fellow countrymen to concede this one top parliamentary position to Delta State this time around.

We only make bold to say that it will be just, fair and equitable in every respect that Delta State should produce the next Deputy President of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Signed: PAN Delta Coalition for good governance,

Comrade Everest Erakpovweri, Dr. Jolomi Agberediden, Chief Sam Okechukwu Abumujor, Chief Raymond Egbule, Engr. Fineman Debekeme, Elder Elozino Ejiro, Engr. Benedict Irikefe, Chief David Afejuku.