A Clinical Psychologist, Mr Ayo Adedotun, has explained why the behaviour of persons suffering from depression need to be closely monitored by doctors, close relations, and friends.

Speaking in an interview with Newsmen in Abuja on Friday, Adedotun said that close monitoring of the behaviour of persons with depression would help prevent victims from committing suicide.

Depression (major depressive disorder) is a common and serious medical illness that negatively affects how you feel, the way you think and how you act.

The disorder causes feelings of sadness and, or a loss of interest in activities once enjoyed.

However, the causes of depression are not fully understood but are likely to be a complex combination of genetic, biological, environmental, and psychosocial factors.

If the predominant feature is a depressed mood, it is called unipolar depression. However, if it is characterized by both manic and depressive episodes separated by periods of normal mood, it is referred to as bipolar disorder.

He advised persons with the disorder to see a qualified psychiatrist for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), support and drug treatment.

CBT is a form of psychotherapy that focuses on how a person’s thoughts, beliefs, and attitudes affect their feelings and behaviours.

Adedotun noted that people suffering from depression had the tendency to become suicidal.

He, therefore, said that such people should not be left on their own to guard against suicidal tendencies.

The clinical psychologist suggested that harmful objects such as knives and razor blade should be kept away from people suffering from depression.

Adedotun called on Nigerians to be their brother’s keeper, especially in religious circles, by assisting members of their faiths in terms of welfare in view of the current economic hardship.

“People are passing through tough times and they may not want to share their experiences.

“So religious leaders should learn to engage people.

“We must call our loved ones regularly to check on their welfare and see how we can be of assistance.

“You do not know if that call will just save a life,’’ the psychologist said.

He also advised people to learn to share their problems as “a problem shared is a problem half solved”.

