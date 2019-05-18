Why Olubadan shunned grand reception for Ajimobi

…We duly notified him — Otun Olubadan

By Adeola Badru

THE Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji has disclosed that he was never invited to grace the grand reception put together by members of the eleven local government traditional councils in Ibadanland to honor the out going governor of the state, Abiola Ajimobi.

The reception was organised by the Olubadan-in-Council members at the Ibadan Civic Centre in appreciation of the governor’s outstanding contributions to the growth and development of Ibadanland and to congratulate him on the successful completion of his two term tenure as governor of the state.

The monarch, in an interview with Saturday Vanguard through his media aide, Mr Adeola Oloko, said the event was not brought to his notice, neither was any invitation letter sent to him by any member of the Olubadan-in-Council.

He said Olubadan’s name was just used to carry out their own plan without the knowledge of the monarch.

“Olubadan never received any official letter from members of the Olubadan-in-Council, notifying him of such plan to organise a reception for the governor.”

“Kabiesi was left in the dark; They are trying to use baba’s name to deceive people,” Oloko stressed.

But in a swift reaction on telephone with this reporter, the Otun Olubadan, Oba Lekan Balogun maintained that Olubadan was duly notified about the programme by the Olubadan-in council and was as well invited to grace the occasion.

Oba Balogun said that what came to their mind when it became obvious that the monarch was not going to grace the occasion was that the Ramadan fast may have weakened him and there might be need for him to rest since he is of age.

In his word: “Olubadan was duly notified by members of the Olubadan-in-Council of the plan to organise a grand reception for the outgoing governor in appreciation of his contributions to Ibadanland.”

“We observe that his absence might be unconnected with the Ramadan fast, because there might be need for him to take a rest as an old person.”

Recalled that in recent times, Oba Adetunji had on several occasions refrained from attending events where the eleven Ibadan High Chiefs recently elevated to beaded crown monarchs by the Governor Abiola Ajimobi administration are present.

The Olubadan had rejected their elevation on the grounds that it contravened the Ibadan Chieftaincy Law and therefore instituted a legal action against the state government. The estranged existing between the duo, was viewed by some people as being responsible for the political misfortunes of the governor and its political party, the APC in the last generally elections in the state.

Meanwhile, Governor Ajimobi in his remark at the grand reception, expressed gratitude to the traditional council members for the support they have given in ensuing his successful tenure in office in the last eight years

He maintained that his motive for elevating the traditional chieftaincy structure of Ibadanland was not ill- conceived or politically motivated but for the overall good of the Ibadan people.

“Kabiyesi is my father and I can not just embark on a policy that will diminish his status , I have nothing to gain doing it. But it’s rather unfortunate that everything has been politicized.”

“If the court reverses it or upholds it, so be it, but be assured that all the decisions we have taken has been documented,” he stated.

According to him, innovation overtime becomes a tradition and tradition too also changes from time to time, there was a time when Ibadan do not have a beaded crown king, it was baales we use to have.

“It was in 1976 when the then Military administrator in the old Oyo State, Colonel David Jemibewon who gave the approval that Ibadan should be having a King.”

“He was a governor like myself and so, if as a governor, I too now approve that Ibadan should should have more beaded crown monarchs why is it then an issue?” Ajimobi queried.