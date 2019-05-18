Why indigenous cultures must be preserved, promoted — Ooni of Ife

By Rotimi Agbana

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has tasked Nigerians on the need to promote and preserve their indigenous culture for posterity sake.

According to the monarch who spoke at the 2019 induction of new members, investiture of trustees and sports fiesta recently organised by Ikeja Club in Lagos, the role of culture in the survival of the Nation cannot be overemphasized.

“Culture is the most dynamic element of any society. Our culture bridges the barriers of understanding and promotes mutual cooperation across respective frontier; that is why we need to promote and preserve it in our country”, he said.

Represented at the event by Oba Jide Awojoodu and Oba Charles Omisore, he added, “I enjoin tribes in the country to preserve their culture so it can be transferred to the next generation.”

Oba Olusayo Oyelowo, the Elelega of Elega Kingdom described Ikeja Club induction as an important step that would help to preserve the rich cultures, lofty aims and objectives of the club.

“If there are no inductions, the club will go into extinct; hence, the need for the intake of new members becomes imperative for continuous progress of the club. Ikeja Club, which has been in existence for long, has contributed immensely to the welfare of the state by their promotion of social responsibility, assistance to the less privileged in the society, assisting the government where needed in terms of social and infrastructural development, among others.”