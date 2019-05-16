Why I established Sisi Eleniyan — Lawmaker

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Member of the Lagos State House of Assembly in the 8th Assembly, Mr. Segun Olulade, APC, has disclosed the rationale behind the establishment of Sisi Eleniyan saying that it was to further strenghten the womenfolk in their involvement in politics especially in Epe area of Lagos and Nigeria in particular.

The lawmaker who is representing Epe Constituency II spoke with WO in an exclusive interview at a valedictory Dinner/Media Meet with Lagos State House of Assembly Correspondents Association,LAHACA, in Ikeja.

Olulade who advised the womenfolk to be more focused in championing their cause in the politics of Nigeria, said that the tremendous support he enjoyed from them enabled him record success.

“I would say they are my major political strength.

“They have played critical role in ensuring my political advancement and that is why, I do not joke with them. What we have been doing is to ensure that we engage them and some of them have attended seminars and they have been given opportunities to believe in themselves.

“My idea is that once you empower a woman, you are taking care of the entire family. Lots of my supporters are women and they have been supporting me.”

Olulade, however, advised political office holders in Nigeria to strive to render selfless service to their constituents bearing in mind that they will leave office one day.

“Politicians should have it at the back of their mind that they will leave office one day. They should not lose focus but serve the people. We shall all be remembered by what we have done or failed to do while in office. We must be conscious and mindful of the people by being selfless and we shall remain relevant in people’s mind by so doing. “Whatever we do with our position, whether good or bad, will come back to us,” he said.

Olulade, a former Chairman, House Committee on Healthcare Services, said although former Governor Bola Tinubu of Lagos State was no longer in office, he was still relevant because he invested in people. Title would not take you far, what will take you far is your contribution and service to the people.

To be in government is not just about being called a lawmaker, Governor or President, one day, you will leave office.