Why Buhari rejected 22 Reps Bills within three years

By Emman Ovuakporie

WITHIN a period of three years President Muhammadu Buhari has rejected 22 House of Representatives Bills citing constitutional breaches and lack of funds.

Section 58(4) of the amended 1999 constitution provides that when a Bill is presented to the president for assent the president shall within 30 days signify that he assents or that he withholds assent.

Three of the Bills passed in December 2017, were returned on January 6, 2018. The Bills include: Police Procurement Fund(Establishment Bill,2017, Chartered Institute of Public Management of Nigeria Bill, 2017 and Nigerian Council for Social Work(Establishment) Bill, 2017.

The president cited paucity of funds and duplication of roles of the bodies concerned.

The other 19 Bills were all returned to the House within a space of three years.

The most controversial that pitched the House against the President was the Electoral (Amendment) Bill, 2018 which he rejected thrice saying it was not timeous.

In his letter dated December 11, 2018, Buhari while rejecting the Bill said: “I am declining assent to the Bill principally because I am concerned that passing a new electoral bill this far into the electoral process for the 2019 general election which commenced under the 2015 Electoral Act, could create some uncertainty about the applicable legislation to govern the process.

“Any real or apparent change to the rules this close to the election may provide an opportunity for disruption and confusion in respect of which law governs the electoral process.”

His letter was torn to shreds by mostly Peoples Democratic Party, PDP members who felt the president had an ulterior motive as the February polls was close by.

The House has continued to embellish the Bill and penultimate Thursday re-committed the Bill to the Committee of the Whole to rescind the earlier decision on it by the President.

The essence of the re-committal is to enable the House consider it and resend it to Buhari for his assent the fourth time.

The Federal Roads Authority (Establishment) Bill, 2018 was returned on December 20, 2018 by Buhari over duplication of roles.

The piece of legislation was primarily designed according to the Chairman House committee on Works, Rep Toby Okechukwu, PDP, Enugu to strictly handle all road contracts in Nigeria.

While making his final submission before it was passed, he cited other advanced countries such as the USA who had a body primarily designed to take care of roads.

The National Transport Commission Bill, 2018 suffered same fate as Buhari again cited same reason of duplication of roles in the sector.

Buhari also rejected (5) Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Fourth Alteration) (Amendment) Bills. Bills No. 8, No. 15, No.22,No.24 and N0.28.

The House most likely will introduce the Bill in the 9th Assembly to accommodate the president’s observations.

On July 5, 2018 Buhari returned four bills citing same reasons which bordered on paucity of funds and duplication of roles as it affects the ministries with similar responsibilities.

The four bills are: The Corporate Manslaughter Bill, 2018, the Agriculture Guarantee Scheme Fund(Amendment Bill) 2018, the NCPEA (Establishment) Bill 2018, the Courts and Tribunals (Standard of Scales Fines) Bill, 2017.

On October 10, 2018 the president again returned six bills adducing same reasons for not endorsing them.

The bills returned are: the Advanced Fee Fraud and Related Offences, (Amendment ) Bill, 2017, the National Agricultural Feed Council Bill, 2018, the Nigerian Maritime Administration And Safety Agency, (Amendment) Bill, 2017, the National Research And Innovation Council Establishment) Bill, 2017, the Electoral Amendment Bill, 2018, the National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism (Establishment) Bill, 2018, the Subsidiary Legislation (Legislative Scrutiny) Bill 2018, and the Chartered Institute of Entrepreneurship (Establishment) Bill, 2018.

Also, on November 13,2018, the Institute of Chartered Biochemist and Molecular Biologist of Nigeria Bill, 2018 was returned.

The National Broadcasting Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2018, was equally rejected by the President on December, 5, 2018.

The Radiographers (Registration Amendment) Bill, 2018 was also rejected due to duplication of roles.

Lastly, on January 17, 2018, two Bills were returned to the House they were the Energy Commission Act (Amendment) Bill, 2018 and the Federal Polytechnics Act (Amendment) Bill, 2018.

As the House gradually eclipses, most Bills that were rejected would be treated in the 9th Assembly depending on the level of its usefulness to Nigerians.

A source close to the committee on Rules and Business however told Vanguard that” it’s our tradition to re-commit the good ones and prepare them for the next Assembly.

“As for the unmanageable ones, we will keep them for reference purposes.