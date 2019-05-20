Why Buhari is committed to Amnesty Programme —Dokubo

ABUJA—Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta, Prof. Charles Dokubo, said weekend, that the Federal Government views the Amnesty Programme as a necessary and veritable tool to transform the hitherto restive oil-rich region.

This, he noted, informed President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to actualising the objectives of the programme.

Dokubo, who is also Coordinator of Presidential Amnesty Programme, spoke in Abuja at a commemorative rally to mark the struggle for emancipation of Niger Delta spearheaded by the late Major Isaac Boro.

The Boro Day is an annual event organised by the Ijaw in all states of the South-South and Abuja.

Describing Boro as the first person to see Niger Delta as a viable region, Dokubo noted that the Amnesty Programme was a direct reflection of his desires for Niger Delta people.

“We are here today because of a journey he started some years ago. What we do here is to symbolise the aspiration and the ambition of Boro. Amnesty is a direct reflection of his desires for Niger Delta people.

“The Federal Government, under late President Yar’Adua took up the issue of amnesty not because it was a difficult task, but because it was a necessary task and that is why this government is committed to the Amnesty Programme.

“I have been around for just a year plus, and I have seen the desire of this government to make sure the amnesty programme survives and that the people of Niger Delta should benefit immensely from the programme that we run at the Amnesty Office.

“It’s like some of us don’t even know the avenues that are open to us. If we can explore, exploit and make use of the available opportunities, Niger Delta will be a different place.”