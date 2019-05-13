Why African Action Congress suspended Sowore

The African Action Congress (AAC) on Monday, suspended its presidential candidate in the 2019 general election, Omoyele Sowore as the national chairman of the party.

The announcement of the suspension came on Monday during the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja.

According to the party’s NEC, Sowore was suspended for alleged anti-party activities, failure to convene NEC meeting and financial misappropriation.

A new acting national chairman, Leonard Nzenwa, was immediately sworn-in.

The committee also announced that Sowore’s suspension and that of other members of his executive would last for six months except overturned by a National Convention of the party.