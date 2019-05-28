Why 2019 budget should drive employment, education — CITN boss

By Elizabeth Uwandu

LAGOS— PRESIDENT, Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, CITN, Dr. Cyril Ede, has , said employment opportunities, educational standard will increase if the right policies were put in place.

He said this at the 40th induction ceremony of the institute held recently at NECA house, Ikeja.

Ede said: “CITN recognises the need to accord serious consideration to putting policies that would enhance investment in the economy and promote voluntary tax compliance.

“It is on this note I present the institute’s recommendations towards identified issues in the 2019 Federal Government budget.

“There is potential for the government to increase productivity by investing in education with an emphasis on quality over quantity.

“The economy requires an average of five million new jobs annually to reverse the unemployment trajectory that has subsisted over the years. To achieve this, the economy needs to grow at an inclusive growth rate between 5% and 6 % per annum.

“Deliberate policies should be activated to drive economic growth.

“The budget should inspire hope and not only on the churn of figures. It can do better in assuring Nigerians of the reversal in the observed gale of unemployment.”

More so, the budget ought to detail a plan of action beyond the statement of incomes and expenditures.”