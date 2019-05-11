Who wins the Premier League?

Liverpool and Manchester City have traded uppercuts for eight grueling months. Neither one has missed a punch, and now we’re left with two of the best teams in Premier League history separated by just one point with just one game to go.

It’s the closest title race since Sergio AGUEROOOOOO’s 94-minute winner against Queens Park Rangers on matchday 38 in 2012; it’s also worth noting that both of this year’s championship chasers surpassed that City side’s points total weeks ago.

If Man City beat Brighton on the South Coast, they will win a second straight league title. Anything less and a Liverpool win at home to Wolves would mean that Jurgen Klopp’s side are champions for the first time ever in the Premier League era. It’s a title race unlike any other — it’s literally the only thing at stake on Sunday as the three relegation spots have been settled, as has the jostling for Champions League and Europa League qualification — but it’s unique to England.

In Germany, no one’s going to confuse Borussia Dortmund or Bayern Munich with an all-time great side, but Dortmund held onto first place from the end of September through the beginning of April. A stunning 5-0 victory over Dortmund moved Bayern back into first last month, but they’re clinging to a tenuous four-point lead with a pair of remaining games against third-place RB Leipzig and fourth-place Eintracht Frankfurt.

Vanguard