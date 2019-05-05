Who will salvage Nigeria?

By Kenny Okotie

I am passionate about our dear country, Nigeria. With each passing day, I ponder why we as a people are not getting things right. We have virtually failed in all ramifications.

Right from the First Republic, it has been a geometric retrogression. Can you compare how we lived in the 60s and 70s to now? I remember growing up as a kid going to primary school, there was nothing like private schools then. It was public schools all the way. So far HOW HAVE WE FARED AS A PEOPLE?

There is utter rot in every component of the society. Is it in the civil service? Is it in judiciary? Is it the police or the military? Is it in leadership? I do not want to believe that the black race is cursed even Nigerians. But there seems to be something wrong with our senses as a black people.

In retrospect, my secondary education was at Government College, Ughelli in Delta State. The high ethical and moral standard inculcated in us then, made me not to know the tribes of fellow students or their religion. And so, we blended very well. But today, what obtains?

The system is being watered down. Then also, the good name of the family was the norm. The mad rush to get rich quick was not there.

Life is so short. Life expectancy rate is on the low side. How much money can you take away when you exit the world?

There is so much hardship in the country. No wonder a lot of young men and women are seeking greener pastures in developed countries no matter the means of getting there not minding the association risks.

Nigeria, being endowed with a lot of natural resources is a blessed country in accordance with the will of God. As it is now, there is only one way to go and that is to serve God and be aligned with the economy of Heaven which cannot run dry and is not affected by government incessant policies or the exchange rate of the naira to the dollar or pound sterling. God’s love towards us is perfect because it is unconditional, non judgemental and comes with no strings attached. Whether He speaks to you through the scriptures, through a friend, or through your life’s circumstances, He’s always communicating with the heart that seeks Him.

My candid advice to the teeming unemployed youths and the less privileged in the society is to seek God and that the peace of God which surpasses all understanding will be your portion. Are you heartbroken? Discouraged or disillusioned? Let the oil of compassion seek Him. For He first loved us even while we were still sinners and that was why He gave His only begotten Son (Jesus Christ) that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish but have everlasting life (John 3:16).

The difference between winners and losers is their ability to turn stumbling blocks into stepping stones.

I sincerely encourage you to cheer up because the court of Heaven has ruled you not guilty and so who can appeal this ruling.

God promises to guide us and bring us to a place of peace and fulfilment. One of the truths of kingdom realities is that you are not an accident but created for a purpose. God’s providence is overseeing you on the journey. That is to say, He knows your present state, don’t despair, you will overcome in Jesus name.

GOD BLESS ABADINGO ABADANGO FOUNDATION! GOD BLESS NIGERIA!!

By •Okotie is Chairman, Abadingo Abadango Foundation (AAF)