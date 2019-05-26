White Man set to rule airwaves with new single

By EKAETTE BASSEY

Money Making Machine Gang (MMMG) soldier, White Man, originally known as Omotore Adebayo, is set to announce his arrival on the ever busy Nigerian music scene with a new hit, ‘New Story’. The song which promises to be a household tune within a very short time was recently premiered to top entertainment journalists in Lagos.

Speaking with Potpourri the CEO Money Making Machine Gang (MMMG), Owens, revealed why he signed an albino on his label, “Looking at the Nigerian music industry today, there are many talents who are yet to find their feet, and at the end, they go unnoticed, so for MMMG, we didn’t see an Albino, we didn’t see his skin colour, what we saw was a strong talented young man. He sings and raps; he is a man of many talents, it might also interest you to know that White Man is very passionate about whatever he sets his mind to, he is going to make a positive and loud statement in the Nigerian music industry, you can trust me on that” he said.

On his music and how he met MMMG boss, White Man said”My boss Mr. Owens and his family have been a great pillar of support in my life, especially my career, they saw what others didn’t see in me and they decided it was worth investing their money. I will forever be grateful to God for using them to launch my music to the world. I used to visit his club as an artiste, from there he liked me and encouraged me to always come around, so I just go there and do my thing. I am the type who puts in my 100% into anything I set my mind to do, so he saw that and decided it was time to tell the world my story and today, the rest they say is history. Shout out to all the MMMG crew, especially my manager, Aboy”.

White Man, who hails from Ondo State, has been enjoying a smooth run in the limelight as his newly released single is met with praises from fans and critics alike. The well-composed lyrics are laced on a super beat mixed and mastered by the unstoppable Brain on the Mix.