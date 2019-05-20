By Prisca Sam-Duru & Elizabeth Uwandu

It was an atmosphere of love, passion and camaraderie for Nigerians and Koreans present at the 2019 graduation ceremony of Janggu with Papa as participants displayed their prowess in the beating of Janggu drum spiced with Nigerian indigenous songs.

The workshop tagged: Surulere Edition, in its fifth edition, is a collaboration of Korean Cultural Centre and Drumview Concept which was organised to showcase the cultural relationship between Nigeria and South Korea.

The event also spoke loudly of the usefulness of drum in the promotion of a healthy lifestyle; immersed synchronisation of the body, soul and mind; inner meditation and shared bond of human and the universe.

Explaining the reason behind the event held at Villa Jazzmatazz Surulere, Lagos, Isioma Williams, founder, Drumview Concept said that the “Janggu workshop is aimed at equipping and empowering the youths in addition to promoting my experience of traditional drumming among my colleagues.

“Just like I said during my opening remarks, a lot of traditional drummers do not know the theory of drumming. So I was opportune to acquire that knowledge, hence the desire to pass it round inspired this workshop.

“This event is the fifth edition themed: Surulere Edition and it is done quarterly. Hopefully, the next workshop will commence in June. You know it started in Mainland from there to Bariga, and now in Surulere. We are also planning for the Island edition.

The whole essence of this workshop is to equip ourselves with the knowledge that will help us preserve our culture because I’ve realised how fast we are losing our culture. If a country can be promoting their culture and tradition in another country, then we can do same.”

On why he specifically chose the Janggu drum, the Creative Director explained: “I chose the Korean drum because it is a traditional drum. It is also based on the extent the Korean government is providing funds to promote Janggu drum. This is quite exciting for me, and I feel Nigeria should copy from them and do likewise.”

Williams added that preparation to form Janggu Club was underway as the number of participants in the last five years has increased to 60.

On his part, Lee Jin Su, Director, Korean Cultural Centre in Nigeria, of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea expressed delight over the energetic performance of the students. According to him:”I am very impressed with the students’ performance. I am happy for Nigerians as they are very interesting and energetic people.”

The Korean Cultural Ambassador further pledged to continue to support Isioma Williams in his effort towards the promotion of Janggu drum.

Guests at the event included Josephine Igberaese, retired Drama Director of the National Troupe of Nigeria; Qudus Onikeku, Art activist and CEO of Q-Dance Centre; Dr. Ndidi Nwaneri, Executive Director, Arocsa and Research fellow at Hanover Institute and Goethe Universitat; Kayode Idris, veteran artiste and pioneer member of National Troupe of Nigeria; Tairu Ajibode, Secretary of the Guild of Nigerian Dancers.

Others were: Adedayo Liadi, former president of GOND and CEO of IJODEE Dance Centre; Sam Uquah, Music scholar and the owner of the venue; Sam Olukoya (BBC); Mrs. Patience Ime Oyeniyi; Uche Onah, Director of Productions of the Guild of Nigerian Dancers, and John Orji, Coordinator, Lagos Island Artistes Forum.