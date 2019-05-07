What our dive into bitumen distribution means to Nigeria, government – Matrix

Matrix Energy’s determination to break boundaries at steadily setting new standards in Nigeria’s downstream investment space has again deepened as the company through its subsidiary, Aida Energy, delves into bitumen distribution.

Following delivery of the company’s first bitumen vessel, MT Jin Zhou Wan, 17 April 2019, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Matrix Energy Group, Loqman Salam-Alada, explained at the company’s multifaceted facility in Warri, Delta state, that the expansion into bitumen is focused on closing identified limitations against adequate sourcing, storage, distribution and supply of the highly demanded product in Nigeria.

Salam-Aladja said, “We have good relationship with major construction companies. We sell diesel to them and see the stress and pain they go through in getting bitumen supply. We also see the way some marketers are taking advantage of the situation.

“The best we can do is support government’s aspiration of ensuring that all the materials required to make good roads and rail tracks are available in the country. That is what we are doing now, especially as we see sincerity in the mind of the government.”

To meet demand for supply of bitumen across the nation, the COO said the company had acquired 32 distribution trucks, expecting delivery of twenty (20) more before end of June. Aida Energy, he added, has capacity to store 5,700 metric tons of bitumen, 7 million litres of Aviation Fuel and 13 million litres of AGO, in steady push for seamless supply culture involving biweekly receipt of fresh cargo of products adequate to maintain constant availability. He further said, “We completed our bitumen facility last month and first vessel has just arrived with 5,400 metric tons. Discharge commences any moment from now. Our facility is about 5,700 metric tons capacity. Same facility also has tanks to store aviation fuel. Cargo for this will also be arriving very soon.

“Our investments and improvement strategies have resulted in the expansion of our storage capacity to about 150 million litres of Hydrocarbons, enabling us to receive, store and distribute wide range of petroleum products including LPG (Cooking Gas), Gasoline/PMS, Gasoil/Diesel, Aviation

Fuel, Household Kerosene, Bitumen and Fuel oil. “Matrix Group, truly integrated, is the only company in Nigeria today that can handle all products with capacity to transport products from terminal and storage facilities globally to our storage facilities in Nigeria, load with our own trucks and deliver to our retail outlets and ultimately to the end users, no matter how remote.

“This dominance was not built overnight. We have kept investing. Very importantly, all these infrastructure and investments have created a lot of jobs and benefits for our host communities”