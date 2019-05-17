What I want to achieve with my dance workshop, confab — Kaffy

In partnership with Landmark Events Centre and Q21 Solutions, award winning dancer, choreographer and fitness trainer, Kafayat Shafau-Ameh, a.k.a Kaffy, has unveiled the 2nd edition of her international dance workshop and conference (TDWC2019), scheduled to hold between June 3 and 5, 2019, at the Landmark Event Centre, Oniru, Lagos.

In a chat with Showtime, Kaffy explained what she intends to achieve with the 3-days event.

“There is no panel discussion talking about the dance industry relating to the entertainment industry, but the entertainment industry is riding on the back of the dancing industry. If not for our dances, our music won’t even reach America. Our movement is wide enough to create some attraction, dance has propelled people”, she said.

She added; “We can use dance to reform, to empower, to heal. If dance has these powerful forces of nature why are we still under the food chain? Why are we still seen as second class citizens in an industry that sits and rise on us to push itself. That’s why we need to have a conversation. We are trying to change the narrative, to give dancers a structure, to teach them how to behave and how to sustain wealth for the rest of their lives. I’m doing this conference to create a platform to have this conversation with the industry that we are in service to.”

Speaking further, she said; “The idea of process is lost generally in the minds of our youths today. I’m using dance to change the narrative. I will use dance to let a lot of people know that there is no miracle to success,it’s hard work or hard out of the game, so this conference is set up to educate, for business, to inform, to motivate, inspire and to correct a lot of bad orientation that our young people have, especially about the creative industry.