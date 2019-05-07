What Buhari said about Local Government Joint Account on 29 May 2015

Victor Ogunyinka

President Muhammadu Buhari seems to be inching closer to ensuring that local governments in Nigeria are accountable for their funds.

In his inaugural speech on 29 May 2015 that birthed the “I belong to everybody and I belong to nobody” phrase, Buhari announced his intention to ensure a joint account for the 774 local governments in Nigeria and it looks like all is set to make that happen.

In that speech, President Buhari said: “Elsewhere, relations between Abuja and the States have to be clarified if we are to serve the country better. Constitutionally, there are limits to powers of each of the three tiers of government but that should not mean the Federal Government should fold its arms and close its eyes to what is going on in the states and local governments.

“Not least the operations of the Local Government Joint Account. While the Federal Government cannot interfere in the details of its operations it will ensure that the gross corruption at the local level is checked.

“As far as the constitution allows me, I will try to ensure that there is responsible and accountable governance at all levels of government in the country. I will not have kept my own trust with the Nigerian people if I allow others to abuse theirs under my watch.”

Just 23 days shy of four years in office, the Federal Government on Monday announced that state governments can no longer take charge of local government allocations with effect from 1st June 2019.

In ensuring that the orders are not flouted, banks have also been advised to key into the development or face the wrath of the law.

In a guideline released by the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) after meeting with commercial banks in Abuja, banks are warned to adhere strictly or face sanction.

“The NFIU requests all financial institutions, other relevant stakeholders, public servants, and the entire citizenry to ensure full compliance with the provisions of the guidelines already submitted to financial institutions and relevant enforcement agencies including full enforcement of corresponding sanctions against violations from 1st June 2019.

“Having realised through analysis that cash withdrawal and transactions of the State, Joint Local Government Accounts (SJLGA), poses biggest corruption, money laundering and security threats at the grassroots levels and to the entire financial system and the country as a whole, decided to uphold the full provisions of section 162 (6) (8)of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution as amended which designated.

“State Joint Local Government Account into which shall be paid allocations to the local government councils of the state from the federation account and from the government of the state.

“The amount standing to the credit of local government councils of a state shall be distributed among the local government councils of that state” and not for other purposes.

“As far as the NFIU is concerned the responsibility of the account as a collection account is fully reinstated. “In addition, taking such measures was necessitated by prompting reasons on the NFIU to respond to threats of isolating the entire Nigerian financial system by other International financial systems because of deficiencies in our anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing implementation.

“Therefore, it is no longer possible to allow the entire system to suffer the deliberate and expensive infractions or violations by public officials and/or private business interests. “Henceforth, all erring individuals and companies will be allowed to face direct international and local targeted sanctions, in order not to allow any negative consequences to fall on the entire country.

“To be precise, with effect from 1st June any bank that allows any transaction from any local government account without monies first reaching a particular local government account will be sanctioned 100 per cent, both locally and internationally.

“In addition, a provision is also made to the effect that there shall be no cash withdrawal from any local government for a cumulative amount exceeding N500,000:00 per day. Any other transaction must be done through valid cheques or electronic funds transfer.

“The complete guidelines have been released to the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Chairman, Economic, and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) and Chief Executive Officers of all Banks and other financial institutions. “Any state government that is willing to seek any expert economic advice in the unlikely event of these guidelines constituting an inconvenience to the management of the state can work with the NFIU and/or CBN,” the NFIU said.

