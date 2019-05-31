We’ve developed framework to raise Bayelsa IGR by 90% — WOGMAN

By Emem Idio

YENAGOA—Bayelsa State Waterways Oil and Gas Marketers Association of Nigeria ,WOGMAN, said it had developed a framework that will help increase the Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, of the state by 90 per cent at the end of 2019.

State Chairman of WOGMAN, Progress Kemebigha, in a chat with newsmen in Yenagoa, said the framework would also help create 200 jobs annually and help tackle issues of unemployment in the state.

Giving insight into the potentials of the waterways oil and gas sector of the economy, Kemebigha, said the state stands to gain more if modern approaches are used to engage youths in the sector as key stakeholders and marketers.

He said: “Rather than let unemployed youths in the state to continue to lament in the midst of plenty, one basic thing we would do is to train and register them with major oil and gas marketers, so that they can become independent marketers.

“We will take the state back to the days when people in riverine areas enjoyed the services of floating filling stations and petroleum products were easily accessed at official pump price. The ideas behind this new framework is to also tackle issues such crude oil theft and illegal refining that have plagued the nation’s economy for long.

“As we all know, this brought succour to rural dwellers especially those living along the waterways of the state. Once we create jobs and make transportation of goods and services cheaper, more people will be willing to pay tax.

“This no doubt will boost the Internally Generated Revenue of the state and help reduce poverty amongst rural dwellers across coastal communities in Bayelsa State.”