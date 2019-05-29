We’ve built a sustainable brand through CSR, LG boasts

Head of Corporate Marketing, LG Electronics, West Africa Operations, Mr. Hari Elluru, has called on corporate organisations in Nigeria to take the issue of corporate social responsibility, CSR very seriously, saying it was the only way they could claim ownership of the markets they operate in.

He said LG Electronics has developed a DNA for CSR, saying this was responsible for the confidence with which it approaches every market it operates in across the world.

Elluru said: “As a global company, LG Electronics wants to use its capabilities to help local communities all over the world in solving some of their regional issues. For us, we believe that ‘Life’s Good’ when shared with others. We are committed to giving back to the society because we believe doing good is good business.

“We have remained competitive while improving sustainability; we have enabled investment and innovation required to deploy new technologies and to safely and responsibly develop progressive products. LG Electronics will continue to support communities even in the future”, he said.

The company said over the years, it has vigorously pursued its CSR initiatives with all sense of responsibility and commitment, placing it at the forefront of giving back to the society.

The company recently inaugurated a free laundry service for the people of Ogba, Ikeja and its environs who are facing the difficulty of water and power to efficiently carry out their washing chores. The laundry cabin is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to effectively take care of laundry needs of the people free of cost.

The company has also donated some of its unique products to Nigerians to challenge some weather and ecological problems facing the society. Recall that LG’s Mosquito Away was built purposely to stand up to Nigeria’s excruciating heat and humidity conditions, delivering a cooling performance and superior durability.

Many health care centres, hospitals, orphanages, schools among others, across the country, have also benefited from LG’s donations to better the lives of the people. Such donations include its visit to Kuje General FCT, Abuja where it donated some units of All New Gencool Inverter Air Conditioners, Jet Cool Air Conditioners as well as Treated Mosquito Nets to the hospital; commitment to the welfare of children at the Lagos State Motherless Babies’ Home, Lekki among others.

The company has also embarked on scholarship awards to best engineering UNILAG students; visit to Idi-Ayunre community in Ibadan where it donated anti-mosquito Air conditioners as well as treated mosquito nets to the Health Centre, award of scholarship to outstanding Engineering students of the University of Lagos, beach cleaning activity to mark world Environment Day where staff of the organization came together to clean an expansive beach in Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos and many other activities like that.