We’re unhappy over govt’s failure to tackle unemployment ― Baptist Convention

THE Nigerian Baptist Convention (NBC) has said it is dismayed by the inability of the government to tame the monster of unemployment across the states of the federation.

It said the consequence of the failure to get the youths engaged in productive activities with the country manifests is the root cause of the current insecurity in the country.

This position was contained in a communiqué issued yesterday at the end of the 106th Annual Session of the Christian denomination and bloc of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN.

The communiqué which was signed by the Chairman of the Resolution and Communique Committee, Prof. S. Akinlolu Fagbemi Ph.D., Esq, reads: “There is a need therefore for the government to totally overhaul our school curricula with a view to focussing on entrepreneurial training of our youths.

“It should also create a conducive environment such as soft loan to young graduates to start businesses of their own. The government must also focus on providing infrastructural facilities in order to overcome rising unemployment among the youths and their over-reliance on white collar jobs.”

Decrying the current state of insecurity, the Convention called on both the Federal Government and the security agencies to rise up to the situation before it’s too late.

“It is an understatement to say that there are security challenges in Nigeria today. The situation has deteriorated to the extent that our law enforcement agencies appear helpless.

“Premised on the foregoing, we implore the Federal Government to uphold the sanctity of lives and protection of properties of Nigerians by leaving no stone unturned in the fight against Boko Haram insurgency and their sponsors at all levels; intensifying efforts to secure the release of Leah Sharibu and other people in the custody of Islamic Terrorist Groups; equipping and empowering our Law Enforcement Agencies to enable them tackle the security challenges in our nation,” the communiqué read.

On the state of governance, the Baptist Church condemned interference of political parties in the coming election of the next leadership of the National Assembly at the expense principle of separation of power among the three organs of government.

“We, therefore, call on both government, especially the executive and other Nigerians to stop putting undue pressure on members of the National Assembly and allow members to elect their leaders without external influences.

“We insist that in the election of the principal officers in the National Assembly, the principle of Federal Character and equal representation of major religions in the country should be followed,” it stated.

On the just concluded general elections, the NBC noted various allegations of irregularities during the last general elections.

“We urge the Election Tribunals to expeditiously resolve matters pending before them to return confidence in our judicial system. We strongly call on the Independent National Electoral Commission to be truly independent and free itself from partisanship in the conduct of future elections in Nigeria,” the communiqué read.

